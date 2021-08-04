Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.67.

RBLX opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roblox will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

