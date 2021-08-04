Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 258,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKT traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 806,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,551. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

