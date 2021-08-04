Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.
RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RCKT traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 806,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,551. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.77.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
