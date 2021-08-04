Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

NASDAQ RCKY traded down $7.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,445. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,207,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

