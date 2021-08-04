ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.49

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and traded as high as $47.32. ROHM shares last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 271 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.99.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $907.93 million for the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

