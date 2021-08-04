Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €225.00 ($264.71) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €226.75 ($266.76).

Allianz stock opened at €192.14 ($226.05) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €213.22. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

