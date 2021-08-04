Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Price Target to GBX 170

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of WHR stock opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.68 ($2.06). The company has a market cap of £666.18 million and a PE ratio of 4.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

