Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 74.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,331 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $576,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,275.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.66. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

