Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 359,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 127,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,158.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $163,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,135.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,628 shares of company stock worth $1,215,347. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

