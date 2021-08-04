Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Shares of ASLI stock remained flat at $GBX 122 ($1.59) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 319,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,612. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a one year low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The stock has a market cap of £320.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

