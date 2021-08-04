Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,236 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.85% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter worth $387,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,223,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 157,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 85,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 176,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.50. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

