Royal Bank of Canada Sells 924 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.66.

ADC stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

