Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,459.80 ($19.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,381.82. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.