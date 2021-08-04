Royal Gold (RGLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.