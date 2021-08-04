Ruler Protocol Price Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $121,936.97 and $37,307.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $32.61 or 0.00082626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00047938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00144636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,448.78 or 0.99947538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.28 or 0.00846929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

