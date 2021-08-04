RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 206.26% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

RMBL stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,810. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.00. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $64.13.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

