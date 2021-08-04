Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.43.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$17.10 and a 12-month high of C$35.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.52.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.9928496 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.33%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

