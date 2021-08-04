Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.33

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.33 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.88 ($0.22). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 16.65 ($0.22), with a volume of 161,693 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.33. The stock has a market cap of £189.21 million and a PE ratio of -16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.