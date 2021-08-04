Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of RHP opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

