Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.50. Sagen MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 723,454 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Sagen MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

