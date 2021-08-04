Samrat Sondhi Sells 11,140 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXR opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

