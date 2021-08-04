Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.78.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

