Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Sanara MedTech stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.78.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
Sanara MedTech Company Profile
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.