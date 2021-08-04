Sandstorm Gold (SAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Several research analysts have commented on SAND shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

