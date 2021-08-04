Savix (SVX) Achieves Market Cap of $354,521.14

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. Savix has a market cap of $354,521.14 and approximately $1.85 million worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $5.28 or 0.00013442 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.69 or 0.00837343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00094273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043052 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 114,969 coins and its circulating supply is 67,189 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

