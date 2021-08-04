SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.22. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.14.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

