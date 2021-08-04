SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $346.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBAC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.14.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $346.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.22. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $350.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.32 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

