Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Trading Down 1.8%

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €7.21 ($8.48) and last traded at €7.22 ($8.49). 605,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.35 ($8.64).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.88 ($9.27).

The business's 50 day simple moving average is €7.66.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

