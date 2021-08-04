Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

