Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,890 Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE TK opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $297.26 million, a P/E ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.