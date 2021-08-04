Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nomura by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE:NMR opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

