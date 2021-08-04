Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of AeroCentury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroCentury by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACY stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.00. AeroCentury Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

