Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SG Blocks worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGBX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SG Blocks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in SG Blocks by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SG Blocks by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. SG Blocks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -5.36.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.