Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,719,596 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Cenovus Energy worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 327,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 301,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 609,503 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

