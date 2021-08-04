Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,128 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REYN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REYN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

