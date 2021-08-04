Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,668 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,382 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

