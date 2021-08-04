Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

SHNWF remained flat at $$51.63 during trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

