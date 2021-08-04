Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.39.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

