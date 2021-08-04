Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263,403 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,825. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

