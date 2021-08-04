Scotiabank Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$43.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPXWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Capital Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, iA Financial downgraded shares of Capital Power to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.89. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

