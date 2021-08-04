Scotiabank Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$235.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CJT. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$249.54.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJT traded down C$6.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$184.04. The stock had a trading volume of 88,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$180.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 860.00. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$159.80 and a 1-year high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.40 million. Research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.