SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of SCYNEXIS worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 1,008.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 198,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 83.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 61,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 335.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis decreased their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $142.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.