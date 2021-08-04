Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 67,021 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.