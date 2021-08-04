Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Announces Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

SEE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. 12,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,120. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

