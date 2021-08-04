Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $433.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.81. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -71.11%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.
