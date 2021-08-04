Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colfax in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFX. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

NYSE CFX opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $19,289,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 35.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter worth $3,367,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter worth $4,381,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 16.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

