SeChain (SNN) Market Cap Hits $86,583.86

SeChain (CURRENCY:SNN) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One SeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SeChain has a market cap of $86,583.86 and $380.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SeChain has traded up 542.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00145258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.55 or 0.99994599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.57 or 0.00845555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SeChain Profile

SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here . SeChain’s official website is snn.cash

Buying and Selling SeChain

