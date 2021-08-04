Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Securitas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Securitas alerts:

SCTBF stock remained flat at $$17.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29. Securitas has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.