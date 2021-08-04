Seedify.fund (SFUND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $833,763.00

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $833,763.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00101107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00143142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,233.27 or 0.99768625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00841054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

