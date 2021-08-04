Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $427,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.46 and a beta of 1.74. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.43.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.11.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

