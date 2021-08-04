Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. First Command Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

