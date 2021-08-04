SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $16.25 on Monday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

